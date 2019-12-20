Home

Peter R. Kropf Sr.

Peter R. Kropf Sr. Obituary
Peter R. Kropf Sr.
Peter R. Kropf Sr., 87, of Andreas, died on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Violet C. (Strohl) Kropf. They were married on Aug. 26, 1950, and celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary this year.
Prior to retiring, he was a beam inspector for the Bethlehem Steel Corporation.
Born in Danielsville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Deutsch) Kropf. He was of Catholic faith.
Peter enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling.
He was a member of the American Legion and the Slatington Skeet Club and was a life member of the Andreas Sporting Club.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a son, Shonn Thomas, and his wife, Darnell, at home; a daughter Ginger, wife of William Kirkland in Tennessee; two sisters, Linda, wife of Dean Rehrig of Slatington, and Diane of Kempton; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, six great-great-
grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Peter R. Jr.; and two brothers, Edward and George.
Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 W. Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences can be offered at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 20, 2019
