Peter S. KarnishPeter S. Karnish, 89, of Lansford, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, in the St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale. He was the husband of the late Margaret "Margie" (Hruska) Karnish, who passed away on Jan. 4, 2016.Born in Lansford, he was a son of the late Peter and Antionette Karnish.He was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School, Class of 1948, where he excelled in football and had won a first prize medal in the discus.Peter was a welder by trade, having retired in 1998 from the Bethlehem Mines.He was a member of the former SS. Peter & Paul Roman Catholic Church and St. Katharine Drexel Roman Catholic Church, Lansford, and was a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.He was a member of the White Birch Golf League, Barnesville, Coaldale West Ward Rod & Gun Club, and its Horseshoe League, having won numerous trophies in both the horseshoe and golf leagues.Peter was also an avid woodworker, with his family and friends often being the recipients of all the unique crafts he would make.Throughout the years, Peter played the drums in multiple local bands, including the King Brothers, the Camplighters, and ended his playing career with the Blu Notes.He was the type of person who could fix anything and was self-taught in carpentry, masonry and auto mechanics.Surviving are a daughter Geri, wife of Joe Lotwick of Lake Hauto; a grandson, Tom Leonzi, and his wife, Kathie, of Frisco, TX; a brother, Ted, and his wife, Diane, of Freedom; two sisters, Teresa Starry of Lansford and Steffie Olsovsky of Norristown; four great-grandchildren, Lexi Leonzi, Tommy Leonzi, Joey Leonzi and Conner Leonzi; and several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Diane Leonzi; a granddaughter, Deanna Leonzi; two brothers, Stanley "Benz" and Sylvester "Slim;" and two sisters, Florence Gurka and Jane Schaeffer.Services: A visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, July 24, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. All attending the services are required to wear masks and follow all CDC regulations. Contributions in his name may be made to St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 118 N. Market St., Summit Hill, PA 18250. Online condolences can be offered at