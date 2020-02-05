|
|
Philbert L. Henning
Philbert L. Henning, 73, of Lehighton, died on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the Slate Belt Nursing Home in Bangor.
Born Tuesday, March 12, 1946, in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Aquilla Henning and the late Edith (Strohl) Henning.
Surviving are a son, Philbert Henning II, and his wife Heather; brothers, Kenneth Henning, and his wife Kathy, of Lehighton, James Henning, and his wife Linda, of Tennessee, Robert Henning of Weissport, and Timothy Henning, and his wife Martha, of Lehighton; sisters, Edith Berger, and her husband, James, of Jim Thorpe, and Judith Florentino of Lehighton; longtime companion, Diane Fritzinger of Lehighton; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by sister, Ruth Ann Hoffman; brothers, Donald Smith and Harley Henning.
A 1965 graduate of Lehighton High School, Philbert had worked for Exide Battery and Phoenix Forge.
Philbert served honorably in the United States Marines He was a car enthusiast.
Service: A Celebration of Philberts life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Ben Salem U.C.C., 1965 Church Hill Road, Lehighton. The Rev. Michael McGowan to officiate. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services. Interment, with military honors, Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville, will be held at a later date. Memorials in Philberts name to Ben Salem U.C.C. Memorial Fund 18235.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of 2066 West Penn Pike, New Ringgold. Online condolences maybe expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 5, 2020