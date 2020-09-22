1/
Philip J. Krell
Philip J. Krell, 70, of West Penn Township, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in his home.
Born in West Penn Township, he was a son of the late Philip and Susan (Kotas) Krell.
He was a lifelong heavy equipment operator for Barletta Inc., Hazleton.
He was a member of the West Penn Rod and Gun Club and an avid outdoorsman.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, George; and a sister, Priscilla.
Surviving are a son, Philip Jr., and his fiancée Krista Pratt, of West Penn Township; daughter, Melissa, wife of Tyler Feight, of Bechtelsville; two sisters, Patricia and Ann; five grandchildren, Paige, Sabrina, Brody, Aiden and Brysen.
Service: A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the West Penn Rod and Gun Club, 1047 Clamtown Road, Tamaqua, with fellowship and refreshments. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the family where they will distribute to the many caregivers that tended to their father.
Contributions can be sent to Philip J. Krell Jr., 996 West Penn Pike, Tamaqua, PA 18252. Arrangements are being handled by the Hartman Funeral Home, 1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309, New Ringgold. Online condolences may be made at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.


Published in Times News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
West Penn Rod and Gun Club
Funeral services provided by
Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
