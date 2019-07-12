Phillip Otto

Phillip Martin Otto, 53, of Taylor, passed away suddenly July 6, 2019, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. He was the husband of Kimberly A. (Werner) Otto. They would have been married 10 years on Aug. 15.

Born in Palmerton, he was the son of Robert P. and Barbara Otto, and the late Bonita L. (Whiteman) Otto.

Phillip graduated in 1984 from Lehighton Area High School. He attended DeSales University as an adult student and graduated in 2011 with a degree in psychology.

He was employed in the past as a behavioral specialist for the Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21 in Schnecksville.

Surviving in addition to his widow, father and stepmother are his former wife and mother of his daughter, Karen R. (Hood) Otto; his daughter, Taylor J. Otto, and her fiance Levi Haldeman; stepchildren, Kelsey A. Rebovich and her fiance, Eric Locey, Matthew J. Rebovich, Lauren N. Rebovich; two stepbrothers, Timothy Haas and Douglas Haas; sister-in-law, Crystal Otto and nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather and his wife, Hubert and Marion Whiteman; his maternal grandmother Althea (Yenser) Whiteman, and his paternal grandparents Martin and Mary (McGinn) Otto and his brother, Eric N. Otto.

Phillip was a member of the football and wrestling teams at Lehighton High School.

He cherished these experiences and his fellow graduates of the class of 1984.

He especially enjoyed games and activities played by his children including music, football, wrestling, and field hockey.

He was an avid Lehighton football fan, and field hockey fan.

He also supported Rutgers University Cheerleading.

Phillip enjoyed the time he spent with his wife and children.

Service: A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Beaver Run Rod and Gun Club, 676 Stewart Creek Road, Lehighton. Brad Cressley will be officiating. Contributions in Phillip's name may be made to the Lehighton Indians Football Touchdown Club, 1 Indian Lane, Lehighton, PA 18235. A memorial fund will be established for this purpose in the future.

Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St. in Old Forge.