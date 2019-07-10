Phyllis Althea Koch

Phyllis Althea (Kunkle) Koch, 94, formerly of Jefferson Street, Lehighton, passed away Monday, July 8, at Mahoning Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton.

She was the widow of Albert Franklin Koch Sr., with whom she had shared a 25-year marriage before his passing in 1971.

Born in Wal-cksville, she was a daughter of the late Quintin A. and Gladys Elmira (May) Kunkle.

She was a 1941 graduate of Steve S. Palmer High School of Palmerton. She was the first high school graduate in the family.

She had worked at the former Hofford's Silk Mill in Weissport, Candyland Restaurant, Keystone Restaurant, Peerless Mills, all former businesses in Lehighton, and the former R&C Knitting Mill in Packerton.

She retired from Keystone Lamp, Walnutport in 1987.

She attended the Wesleyan Church in Lehighton, where she served as many different officers over the course of 50 years.

She attended Emmanuel UCC in Bowmanstown for two years and was a current member of Zion UCC, Lehighton.

Phyllis was a lifetime member of the Beaver Run Rod & Gun Club, and the Mahoning Valley Fire Company, a member of American Legion Post 314, Lehighton, and the Weissport Civil Defense.

She is survived by seven children, Priscilla Barry, Sally, wife of Henry Long Jr., David Koch, and wife Nancy, Orpha, wife of Dwight Nothstein, William Koch and wife Diane, Duane Koch, and wife Melissa, and Myra, wife of Phillip Gasker, with whom she had resided; a sister, Mildred Beers; 19 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grand-children; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Albert Koch Jr.; siblings, Hilda Heiland, Gladys Cressley, Gloria Becker, Quinton C. Kunkle, Kenneth Kunkle; and a granddaughter Amanda Koch.

Services: will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, 200 Franklin St., Weissport, with the Rev. Dr. Dean D. Frey and the Rev. Larry Yeakel officiating. Viewing 9-11 a.m. Interment will be in Franklin Heights Cemetery, Lehighton. Published in Times News on July 10, 2019