|
|
Mrs. Phyllis Balliet
Mrs. Phyllis Balliet, 92, of Spring Hill, FL, formerly of Lehighton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in the Oak Hill Hospital, Spring Hill. She was the widow of Robert F. Balliet.
Born on March 8, 1927, in Aquashicola, she was a daughter of the late Morris and Hilda (Bachman) Andrews.
She was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was a past Matron of the Gnaden Huetten Chapter No. 203, Order of Eastern Star, Lehighton.
Surviving are a son, Robert Jr., and his wife, Barbara; a daughter, Susan, wife of Frank Zimmerman; a brother, Sherwood Andrews; four grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, three great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jean Heiney; and a brother, Robert M. Andrews.
Services: Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the , P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate.
Published in Times News on Mar. 6, 2020