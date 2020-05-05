|
Phyllis M. Kohrs
Phyllis M. Kohrs, 90, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Gardens for Memory Care in Easton, where she resided.
She was formerly of Jim Thorpe.
Born in Hauto, she was the daughter of the late Clark A. and Margaret (Snyder) Rohlfing.
She had worked as a gift wrapper at the former Hess Department Store in Allentown.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by daughters, Carole Platt, and companion Aaron Meckes, Connie Nace and Lisa, wife of Ricky Wallace; five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a granddaughter Melissa Nace; and brothers, Clark Rohlfing Jr. and Franklin Rohlfing.
Services: All services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be sent to Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th Street, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
The Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on May 5, 2020