Quentin W. Moyer

Quentin W. Moyer, 88, of Walnutport, entered into eternal life in heaven on June 8, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of the late Mae "Becky" (Schoenberger) Moyer, who passed away in Febru-ary. They were married 64 years.

Quen-tin's pat-ient and compass-ionate care of Becky, as she suffered from dementia, spoke volumes to the depth of his character and love.

He was a son of the late Paul and Elsie (Weitknecht) Moyer.

Quentin attended Lehigh Township High School in Berlinsville.

He started his own home improvement business, Q.W. Moyer Aluminum Products, in 1964.

He had a great memory, which enabled him to share interesting and funny stories. Avid campers for five decades, Quentin and Becky traveled to over 30 states. They served as campground hosts at Tobyhanna State Park for seven years.

Quentin was a die-hard Phillies, Eagles and racing fan. He smiled often, took things in stride and placed others needs before his own. His wisdom and love for others was evident in his words and actions and will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Surviving are his beloved daughter, Susan Seltzer, and husband, Gwyn; a brother, Dale, and wife, Helen; and nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by four brothers, Melvin, Paul, Harold and Merritt; and a sister, Jeanette Wentzell.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton, with Pastor David Felker officiating. Interment, Zion's Cemetery, Kreidersville. Call 9-11 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, Danielsville, c/o the funeral home, 18067. Online condolences can be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Times News on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary