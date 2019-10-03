Home

T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
(610) 826-2270
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
T. K. Thomas Funeral Home, Inc.
145 Delaware Ave
Palmerton, PA 18071-1708
Quinton G. Snyder

Quinton G. Snyder Obituary
Quinton G. Snyder
Quinton G. Snyder, 95, of Lower Towamensing Township, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton. He was the husband of Virginia (Smith) Snyder. They observed their 72nd wedding anniversary last May.
He worked for 40 years for the former Western Electric and its successors, retiring in 1985 as a supervisor.
Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Webster and Verna (Ditterline) Snyder.
He served honorably in the Army during World War II, earning a Purple Heart Medal in the European Theater of Operations.
Quinnie attended Bethany Wesleyan Church, Cherryville, and was a former member of Bowmanstown/Parry-ville Lions Club and a current member of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge.
He loved to ski and play tennis.
Surviving in addition to his widow are a daughter Roseann, wife of Freddie Lesher; three sons, David, and his companion, Donna Les, Barry, and his wife, Sharon, and Brian, and his wife, Cathy; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and a brother, Barry, and his wife, Martine.
He was also predeceased by granddaughter, Maggie; three brothers and two sisters.
Service: Private memorial service at convenience of family. Public calling period 9:30-11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave., Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Pawsitively Purrfect Animal
Rescue at pawsitivelypurrfectrescue.com. www.tk-thomas-fh.com.
Published in Times News on Oct. 3, 2019
