Ralph L. Andrews
Ralph L. Andrews
Ralph L. Andrews, 91, of Towamensing Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, at the Summit Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lehighton. He was the husband of Ethel (Wannamaker) Andrews. They had a great relationship for over 30 years before being united in holy matrimony on Oct. 12, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Ann (Otto) Andrews, on Dec. 18, 1981.
Born in Palmerton, on Saturday, Jan. 26, 1929, he was a son of the late Ralph P. and Clara (Serfass) Andrews.
He served our country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War with six years of total service with the special police in Munich, Germany, attaining the rank of Master Sgt. (T).
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver for Wilson Putt & Raymond Moulthrop.
He was a member of the Lehighton American Legion Post 314 and in his spare time enjoyed wood working and hunting.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are three daughters, Nadine, wife of Gary Kleintop, of Palmerton, Nancy, wife of Ron Whisker, of New Bloomfield, Kim May, and her companion, Ronald Hanzarik, of Germansville; a son, Ralph M. Andrews, and his wife Tina, of Albrightsville; six stepchildren, Richard Hausman, Donna Myster, Nancy Hoffman, Terry Hoffman, Susan Andrews, and Kyle Hausman; a sister, Marie Kostak of Jim Thorpe; a brother, Richard Andrews of Lehighton; 17 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Marlene Taschler and Betty Beers.
Service: Funeral services and interment will be private. Contributions in his name may be made to the Lehighton American Legion Post 314, 314 Veterans Ave., Lehighton, PA 18235. The Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can
be offered at www.ovsakfh.com.


Published in Times News on Aug. 5, 2020.
