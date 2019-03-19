Home

Hartman Funeral Home Inc
1791 West Penn Pike, Route 309
New Ringgold, PA 17960
(570) 386-1122
Randell R. Serfass

Randell R. Serfass Obituary
Randell R. Serfass
Randell R. Serfass of Tamaqua passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown Campus, three days before his 66th birthday, after a gallant battle with respiratory illness.
Born in Leh-ighton, Randy, or "Pinky," was a son of the late Randell H. and Marie (Hill) Serfass.
He was retired from the transportation industry, including a 28-year career at Leiby Trucking, New Ringgold, with over-the-road hauls to all parts of the country.
He was a lifelong automotive enthusiast and NASCAR fan with a flair for all things mechanical.
Throughout his life, he demonstrated a soft spot for animals and wildlife and supported local animal shelters. He was a man of strong conviction who exhibited a passion for kindness, fairness and justice.
He attended Tamaqua public schools and was a member of the once prominent Tamaqua Tomahawks CB Club.
He was devoted to his family and was proud of his children.
He was of the Protestant faith.
Surviving are his former wife and lifelong friend, Jean (Boltz) Serfass, and son, Scott, of New Ringgold; a daughter, Sherri Steigerwalt of Lehighton; a sister, Carolyn Cochrane of Fogelsville; three brothers, William Serfass of Schuylkill Haven, Dennis Serfass, and his wife, Susan (Homcha), of Tamaqua, and Donald Serfass of Hometown; four grandchildren, Todd Deem II, Christi Deem, Austin Steigerwalt and Chase Serfass; four great-granchildren, Fey Deem, Aria Deem, Sophia Morgan and Jensen Morgan; and many nieces and nephews. He was looking forward to the arrival of a newest great-granddaughter, due in May.
He was also preceded in death by daughter, Angela (Serfass) Steigerwalt; a brother, Ricci Lee Serfass; and an infant brother, Ronald Serfass.
Service: Private service at convenience of family. Hartman Funeral Home, New Ringgold, is in charge of the arrangements. At the wishes of the deceased, there will be no calling hours. Contributions in his name may be made to Tamaqua Area Animal Rescue, TAAR, 345 E. Elm St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online registry and condolences may be signed at www.hartmanfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 19, 2019
