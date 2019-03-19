Home

ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
610-377-0520
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
ANDREW OVSAK FUNERAL HOME
190 S 4TH ST
Lehighton, PA 18235-2037
Randolph E. Getz Sr. Obituary
Randolph E. Getz Sr.
Randolph E. Getz Sr., 81, of Towamensing Township, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with his loving and caring wife and family at his side. He was the husband of Perline (Reber) Getz. They were married for 60 years on Feb. 16, 2019.
Born in Palmer-
ton on Sunday, Sept. 19, 1937, he was a son of the late Ammon and Thelma (Markley) Getz and a stepson of the late Mildred Getz.
He served our country with the U.S. Navy with 30 years of service, having attained the rank of MMCM E-9 during the Vietnam War while serving aboard the Super Aircraft Carrier USS Forrestal, the USS Strong, the USS Wainright, the USS Edson and the USS Cecil.
After his military enlistment, he was employed by Lehigh University. Prior to retiring, he was employed at Wanamaker's Department Stores.
He was of the Lutheran faith.
In his spare time, Randolph enjoyed listening to blue grass music and was especially fond of Dobro guitar music. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his loving and caring wife and family.
Surviving in addition to his widow are four daughters, Elizabeth, wife of Konrad Goworowski, Patricia Getz and Armitta Thomas, all of Palmerton, and Cynthia, wife of Patrick Hancharick of Weatherly; a son, Randolph Jr. of Lehighton; a stepbrother, Neal Hinkle of Allentown; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was also predeceased by a stepbrother, Dennis Getz.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, Ovsak Funeral Home, 190 S. Fourth St., Lehighton, with SALM Emma Weaver officiating. Interment with full military honors, Lehighton Cemetery, under direction of Lehighton Area UVO. Call 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday. Contributions in his name may be made to the , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Scranton, PA 18517. Online condolences at www.ovsakfh.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 19, 2019
