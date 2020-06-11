Randolph Rabenold

Randolph "Randy" Rabenold - art educator, coach, and Korean War Veteran - passed on June 8, 2020. He was 89.

Rabenold taught art for many years (1957-1993), predominantly in Jim Thorpe, and was named "Educator of the Year" in 1993. He also coached basketball (1963-1991) and was known not to cut anyone who tried out for the team. When he ran out of uniforms, he silk-screened extra ones in his classroom. Reporter Joe Boyle dubbed the unusually deep and raucous bench "Randy's Raiders."

Rab-enold was later inducted into the Jim Thorpe Area Sports Hall of Fame as well as the Carbon County Sports Hall of Fame. And in recognition of his five decades as summer league basketball commissioner, the court in Memorial Park was named for him in 2009.

Rabenold grew up in Lehighton and remained a lifelong resident. In high school he lettered in three sports and served as class historian. He also wrote and drew cartoons for the Leni Lenapian. The day after graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corps, where, after boot camp at Parris Island, SC, he played baritone horn for the 1st Division Band in California and took part in the filming of The Sands of Iwo Jima. In 1950 he was part of the first Marine Brigade at Busan, South Korea, and later earned five battle stars.

After discharge, Sgt. Rabenold met Ruth Arlene Haas at an AmVets dance. They soon married.

Rabenold graduated from Kutztown University on the G.I. Bill. They raised six children over 53 years before Ruthie's passing in 2008.

Once dubbed a "walking encyclopedia" by the Morning Call, Rabenold was known to keep meticulous records, including a vast archive of newspaper clippings sorted into various subjects known to be of interest to friends.

At Trinity Lutheran Church he created over a thousand unique baptismal banners. He was active in the senior games and the Carbon County Volunteers for Literacy. He also produced countless cartoons, signs and banquet-covers pro bono for sports programs and veterans organizations, including AmVets and the American Legion.

In 1993, prior to retirement, his Jim Thorpe "Alumni Art Show" drew over 500 people in three days. A decade later his family honored him with a surprise art show of his own work, which was attended by hundreds more.

"Double R" is survived by his children, Rebecca, wife of Glenn Finsel, Lehighton, Randall, and wife Tamara, NC, Rhonda of Allentown, Richard, and wife Lisa Louise, Ronald, and wife Kimberly, Zach Rabenold, partner of Lori Shupp, as well as many devoted grandchildren and friends.

He was the greatest of humble men and will be terribly missed.

Service: Private military service under the direction of the Mayes-Melber Funeral Home, Weissport. Interment, Gnaden Huetten Cemetery, Lehighton.





