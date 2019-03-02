Home

Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc - Bangor
4 Lillian Lane
Bangor, PA 18013
(610) 588-2128
Randy Fenner
Randy Fenner Obituary
Randy Willis Fenner
Randy Willis Fenner, 60, formerly of Bangor, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Gracedale, Northampton County Home, Nazareth. Service: Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 at Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 4 Lillian Lane, "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor with the Rev. Michael J. Scholtes officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 at funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Please visit www.gaffneyparsons.com for a complete obituary and to offer online condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
Published in Times News on Mar. 2, 2019
