Rasami Nester
Rasami Nester, 73, of Nesquehoning, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Joseph Nester, who died in 2006.
Born in Thailand, she immigrated to the United States with her husband, Joseph, and daughter, Mary, and they settled in Nesquehoning.
Rasami was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Jim Thorpe. Prior to that, she belonged to the former St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in Nesquehoning, where she enjoyed being part of the kitchen crew for church functions.
She was also very proud of her sunflowers each year.
Surviving her is a daughter, Mary Labar and husband, John, of Bangor; and sons of her late husband, Joseph Nester, Dennis Nester and wife, Diane, of Milton and their children, Erin, Sean and Moira, Joe Nester and wife, Judy, of Bethlehem and their children, John and James, and Michael Nester and wife, Linell, of Massachusetts and their son, Hayden.
Rasami also has family remaining in Thailand.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on March 21 at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 180 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe. Interment will be at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Nesquehoning. A calling hour will be held in the church from 9 to 10 a.m. before Mass. Services and arrangements are being arranged by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St. in Nesquehoning.
Published in Times News on Mar. 14, 2020