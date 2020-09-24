Rasami NesterFuneral services for Rasami Nester, who passed away on March 12, 2020, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, in the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 180 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. James Ward officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Nesqueh-oning. A calling hour will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the church. In accordance with CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be observed.Services and arrangements are being provided by the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 W. Center St., Nesquehoning.