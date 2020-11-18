Ray F. Mack

Ray F. Mack, 99, formerly of Slatington, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart Assisted Living, Northampton. He was the husband of the late Lorraine M. (Benner) Mack for 68 years prior to her passing in 2016.

Born in Slatedale on Sept. 27, 1921, he was a son of the late Francis and Erna (Roberts) Mack.

A decorated U.S. Army veteran, Ray served in the European Theater during World War II, receiving several awards including the Bronze Star.

Ray worked for Bethlehem Steel as an electrician before retiring in 1983.

He was a member of St. John's UCC, where he was active on church consistory and the property committee.

Ray is survived by sons, David R. Mack, and wife Donna, of Northampton, and Robert F. Mack of Hillsborough, N.J.; daughter: Kathryn M. and husband Kurt Steigerwalt, of Lehighton; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth Mack, Mark Mack and Arnold Mack; sisters, Erma Feinour, Mae Vogel, Nancy Mack and Betty Bobal.

He was predeceased by daughter-in-law CarylAnn Stroud Mack, wife of Robert; brother, Donald Mack; sisters, Grace Roth and Anna Werley.

Service: Private family services will be held at Union Cemetery, Slatington. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. John's UCC, General Fund, 15 S. Second St., Slatington PA.





Published in Times News on Nov. 18, 2020.