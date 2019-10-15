Home

Norcross-Weber Funeral Home - Coopersburg
101 N Main St.
Coopersburg, PA 18036
610-282-1150
Ray WIllard Hassler

Ray WIllard Hassler Obituary
Ray Willard Hassler
Ray Willard Hassler, formerly of Coopersburg, Summit Hill and Lehighton, passed away quietly on Oct. 3, 2019, in Hartland, WI, at the age of 100.
Ray was born Dec. 13, 1918, to the late Francis and
Emma
(Snyder) Hassler of Coopersburg.
As a young man, he worked for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. before being drafted into the U.S. Army to serve with the 90th Division in Europe during World War II. Ray was decorated for his military service, most notably with the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.
He shared an interest in raising and training beagles with Afra (Frassinelli), and they married on July 15, 1961. They raised three sons and operated the Modern Food Mart in Summit Hill until 1981.
They were longtime members of St. Paul's UCC, Summit Hill, and Ben Salem UCC, Lehighton.
Ray and Afra were married 51 years before his beloved passed in 2013.
He was an avid baseball fan and outdoorsman. He was known for his lifelong proficiency at deer hunting, mink trapping, gardening and all things outdoors. He continued these activities well into his 90s.
Ray had a large and loving extended family. Surviving are two sons and their families. One son, Daniel Hassler, and his wife, Lisa, reside in Durham, N.C., with their children, Jonathan, Hannah, Jane, Emma, Maria, Esther and Rebecca. He is also survived by a grandson, Andrew Hassler, and his wife, Rachel, and their children, Lydia and Derek, of Raleigh, N.C., and granddaughter, Elizabeth (Hassler) Sutton and husband, Jacob, in Durham, N.C.
Until his passing, Ray resided with his son, Robert Hassler, and his wife, Kelly, and their children, Miranda, Joseph and Alexander, in Hartland, WI. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Afra (Frassinelli) Hassler; son, Richard Hassler; and siblings, Wilmer, Earl, Arlene (Ritter) and Marvin.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Norcross-Weber Funeral Home in Coopersburg. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Coopersburg. Call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Published in Times News on Oct. 15, 2019
