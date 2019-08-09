|
Raymond Bonner
Raymond "Reds" Bonner of Tamaqua passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
He was born in Coaldale on Jan. 25, 1929, a son of the late Raymond and Helena (Rodgers) Bonner.
Reds owned and operated Bonner's Auto Body shop for more than 40 years.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
Reds was a member of the former St. Jerome Catholic Church, now The Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua, for most of his life and volunteered in many capacities. He was also a member of the Father Henry W. Baker Council of the Knights of Columbus and was a past Grand Knight.
Reds was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen (Lynch) Bonner; and three brothers, James, Eugene and John.
Surviving are two daughters, Kathleen, wife of Michael Reimert of Macungie, and Patricia, wife of Joel Terefenko of Quakertown; two granddaughters, Christy, wife of Russell Davies of Telford, and Kelly, wife of Mark Cannon of Philadelphia; and a sister-in-law, Mabel Bonner of Coaldale.
Funeral arrangements are private and are being handled by the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 500 E. Broad Street, Tamaqua. Contributions in his name may be made to a . Online condolences can be offered at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times News on Aug. 9, 2019