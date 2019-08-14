Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond McArdle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. McArdle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond J. McArdle Obituary
Raymond J. McArdle
Raymond J. McArdle, 74, of Held Street, Lehighton, Franklin Township, formerly of Juanita Park, Philadelphia, died on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2019, at Westminster Village, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Anna Maria (Fasano) McArdle, who passed in 1999.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Joseph and Estelle (Greskoviak) McArdle.
Raymond was employed as an IT manager for NASDAQ, formerly the Philadelphia Stock Exchange.
An Army veteran of Vietnam, he served his country honorably as a medical corpsman and achieved the rank of SP4(T).
Survivors: daughter, Lori Ann, wife of Chad Mechem, of Marltan, New Jersey; sons, Christopher, and wife Nina Nicholas, of Lansford, and Jason J., and wife Amy, with whom he resided; three grandchildren, Kevin, Michael, and Jax; sister, Rosemary, wife of Conrad Czaplicki, of Horsham; nieces and nephews.
Services: Graveside services, 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Hillside Cemetery, 2556 Susquehanna Road, Abington Township, Roslyn. Arrangements are by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times News on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now