Raymond J. McArdle
Raymond J. McArdle, 74, of Held Street, Lehighton, Franklin Township, formerly of Juanita Park, Philadelphia, died on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2019, at Westminster Village, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Anna Maria (Fasano) McArdle, who passed in 1999.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Joseph and Estelle (Greskoviak) McArdle.
Raymond was employed as an IT manager for NASDAQ, formerly the Philadelphia Stock Exchange.
An Army veteran of Vietnam, he served his country honorably as a medical corpsman and achieved the rank of SP4(T).
Survivors: daughter, Lori Ann, wife of Chad Mechem, of Marltan, New Jersey; sons, Christopher, and wife Nina Nicholas, of Lansford, and Jason J., and wife Amy, with whom he resided; three grandchildren, Kevin, Michael, and Jax; sister, Rosemary, wife of Conrad Czaplicki, of Horsham; nieces and nephews.
Services: Graveside services, 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Hillside Cemetery, 2556 Susquehanna Road, Abington Township, Roslyn. Arrangements are by Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton. Online condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Times News on Aug. 14, 2019