Raymond J. Stuckley Jr.
Raymond J. Stuckley Jr., 84, of Centre Street, Parryville, died on Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Betty I. (Frohn-heiser) Stuckley, who passed away in Decem-ber 2017.
He was employed in the service and maintenance department of the former Tom's Sportswear, Lehighton.
Born in Parryville, he was a son of the late Raymond J. Sr. and Ardella D. (Brown) Stuckley.
He attended the former Parryville United Methodist Church.
Raymond served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Peacetime, achieving the rank of Pvt E-2. He later enlisted in the Air Force, Peacetime, where he achieved the rank of A/3c.
He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are a daughter, Roberta M., wife of William Heiney of Danielsville; three sons, Glenn O., with whom he resided, Raymond J. III, and his wife, Petey, of Lehighton, and WadeAllen of Branson, MO; eight grandchildren, Malissa, Angela, Kenneth, Amber, Austin, Samantha, Savannah and Catherine; three great-
grandchildren; three sisters, Rose Bear of New Smithville, Linda, wife of Robert Ahner of Summit Hill, and DeRue, wife of Charles Kistler of Lehighton; a brother, Lenny Jones of Mahoning Valley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by grandson, Brandon W. Stuckley, who died in December, 2017; two sons, Malcolm Frohnheiser and Robert Stuckley; two sisters, Wilhelmina Vegh and Maryann Everett; and a brother, Charles "Butch" Jones.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Lehigh River Stocking Assoc., P.O. Box 97, Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 28, 2020