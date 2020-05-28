Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Stuckley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond J. Stuckley Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond J. Stuckley Jr. Obituary
Raymond J. Stuckley Jr.
Raymond J. Stuckley Jr., 84, of Centre Street, Parryville, died on Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem. He was the husband of the late Betty I. (Frohn-heiser) Stuckley, who passed away in Decem-ber 2017.
He was employed in the service and maintenance department of the former Tom's Sportswear, Lehighton.
Born in Parryville, he was a son of the late Raymond J. Sr. and Ardella D. (Brown) Stuckley.
He attended the former Parryville United Methodist Church.
Raymond served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Peacetime, achieving the rank of Pvt E-2. He later enlisted in the Air Force, Peacetime, where he achieved the rank of A/3c.
He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are a daughter, Roberta M., wife of William Heiney of Danielsville; three sons, Glenn O., with whom he resided, Raymond J. III, and his wife, Petey, of Lehighton, and WadeAllen of Branson, MO; eight grandchildren, Malissa, Angela, Kenneth, Amber, Austin, Samantha, Savannah and Catherine; three great-
grandchildren; three sisters, Rose Bear of New Smithville, Linda, wife of Robert Ahner of Summit Hill, and DeRue, wife of Charles Kistler of Lehighton; a brother, Lenny Jones of Mahoning Valley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by grandson, Brandon W. Stuckley, who died in December, 2017; two sons, Malcolm Frohnheiser and Robert Stuckley; two sisters, Wilhelmina Vegh and Maryann Everett; and a brother, Charles "Butch" Jones.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to the Lehigh River Stocking Assoc., P.O. Box 97, Lehighton, PA 18235. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -