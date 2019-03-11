Home

EDWARD F MELBER FUNERAL HOME
524 CENTER ST
Jim Thorpe, PA 18229-2109
(570) 325-3921
Raymond L. Pauff Obituary
Raymond L. Pauff
Raymond L. Pauff, 80, of Jones Street, Lansford passed away Sunday, March 10, at St. Luke's Miner's Memorial Hospital, Coaldale.
He had been married to Darlene (Gruver) Pauff for 51 years before her passing in 2012.
Born and raised in East Mauch Chunk, he was a son of the late Carl E. and Helen (Hill) Pauff.
He was of the Methodist faith.
He had been retired since 1992, after working for 27 years at Bethlehem Steel, mainly in the blast furnace area.
He enjoyed woodworking and could fix anything.
He is survived by daughters, Laura, wife of Robert Kerns of Lake Harmony, and Holly Ocker, with whom he resided; a brother, Albert Hertzog, and wife Valerie, of Nesquehoning; grandchildren, Mallory, wife of Christopher Field, of Palmerton, and Raymond Ocker of Spartanburg, S.C.; and great-grandchildren, Jace and Gabrielle.
Services: Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, at the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Interment will be in Blakeslee United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Published in Times News on Mar. 11, 2019
