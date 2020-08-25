Kevin & Sharon, Michelle & Bobbie, Ann & Sterner families,

We are so sorry to hear of Raymond's death. We will always remember his love for the ministry & for Jehovah. Looking forward to seeing his smiling face again 'when all things are made new' in the paradise along with Deloras & many other faithful ones. Jehovah is longing to resurrect them all!

Agape, Eric & Graell.

