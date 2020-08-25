1/1
Raymond M. Sterner
Raymond M. Sterner, 87, of Wintergreen Road, Palmerton, Towamensing Township, died peacefully on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 22, 2020, in his home. He was the husband of the late Dolores E. (Anthony) Sterner, who passed away in 2013.
He was em-
ployed in the maint-enance department of the former General Electric Corporation, Allentown. Later, he worked in the same capacity at the former Allentown Osteopathic Hospital, and then for the St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown.
During his retirement, he enjoyed being a deliveryman for Ice Cream World, Walnutport, for several years.
Born in New Ringgold, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late Levi Sr. and Ida (Bachert) Sterner.
He was an Army veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam eras, having served stateside with the military police. He attained the rank of PFC, MPC.
A member and elder of the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Palmerton Congregation, he enjoyed participating in the volunteer ministry.
Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, making sauerkraut, canning, wine making, yardwork and fishing.
Surviving are two daughters, Annette, wife of Michael Peters of Lehighton, and Michelle, wife of Pernell Snyder of Palmerton; a son, Kevin R., and his wife, Sharon, of Palmerton; three grandchildren, Rachal, Jason, and Kyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also predeceased by three sisters, Eva Gaston, Mabel Scheutrumpf and Eleanor Trebellis; and three brothers, Clarence, Charles, and Levi Jr.
Services: Memorial services are to be announced. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in his name may be made to Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, Palmerton Congregation, 8110 PA Route 873, Slatington, PA 18080. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Aug. 25, 2020.
August 25, 2020
Kevin & Sharon, Michelle & Bobbie, Ann & Sterner families,
We are so sorry to hear of Raymond's death. We will always remember his love for the ministry & for Jehovah. Looking forward to seeing his smiling face again 'when all things are made new' in the paradise along with Deloras & many other faithful ones. Jehovah is longing to resurrect them all!
Agape, Eric & Graell.
Graell & Eric Andrews
Friend
