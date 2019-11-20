|
Raymond Y. Kevilly
Raymond Y. Kevilly, 92, of Lake Hauto, entered into eternal rest Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton. He was the husband of Nancy (Janssen) Kevilly. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 12.
Born in New York, he was a son of the late Roman and Margaret (Dimes) Kevilly.
He was employed as a service manager for Ford Motor Company in New York until retiring.
He was a United States Army Veteran serving during World War II in Germany with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was past commander and life member of the Great Neck VFW Post 372 and past commander and life member of the Great Neck American Legion Post 160 both in New York.
Surviving, along with his wife, are sons, Roman of Hauto Estates and Kevin of Florida; a daughter, Ramona Hall of Hauto Estates; six grandchildren; and a great-grandson.
He was also preceded in death by brothers, Jack and Harold.
Service: A funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, 81 E. Catawissa St., Nesquehoning, PA. Military interment will be held in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Online condolences at
www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Nov. 20, 2019