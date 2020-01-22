Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Resources
More Obituaries for Rebecca Christman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rebecca L. Christman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rebecca L. Christman Obituary
Rebecca L.
Christman
Rebecca L. Christman, 33, of Marshall Avenue, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township, died suddenly on Monday morning, Jan. 20, 2020, in her home.
Born in Easton, she was a daughter of Fred H. Christman III, with whom she resided, and the late Sherri Lee (Handelong) Christman, who passed in 2018.
Surviving in addition to her father are her maternal grandmother, Pauline (Artz), wife of Norman Stout of Nazareth; a brother, Fred IV, and his fiancée, Charity, of Tobyhanna; two nephews, Khowen and Kalcifer; and aunt, Denise, wife of Jeff Nolf of Nazareth; an uncle, Steven Handelong, and his companion, Joanna; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rebecca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -