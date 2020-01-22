|
Rebecca L.
Christman
Rebecca L. Christman, 33, of Marshall Avenue, Palmerton, Lower Towamensing Township, died suddenly on Monday morning, Jan. 20, 2020, in her home.
Born in Easton, she was a daughter of Fred H. Christman III, with whom she resided, and the late Sherri Lee (Handelong) Christman, who passed in 2018.
Surviving in addition to her father are her maternal grandmother, Pauline (Artz), wife of Norman Stout of Nazareth; a brother, Fred IV, and his fiancée, Charity, of Tobyhanna; two nephews, Khowen and Kalcifer; and aunt, Denise, wife of Jeff Nolf of Nazareth; an uncle, Steven Handelong, and his companion, Joanna; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Contributions in her name may be made to Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Jan. 22, 2020