Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home
54 West Fell Street
Summit Hill, PA 18250
(570) 645-2300
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley
462 W. Ludlow St.
Summit Hill, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley
462 W. Ludlow St.
Summit Hill, PA
Regina A. Kociolek Obituary
Mrs. Regina A. Kociolek
Mrs. Regina A. "Jeannie" Kociolek, 83, of Lansford, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the St. Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, Coaldale. She was the widow of Siegfried I. "Ziggy" Kociolek, who passed away on Oct. 3, 1984.
Born in Summit Hill, she was a daughter of the late Gino and Rachel (Cunning) Campo.
She was a 1955 graduate of the former Summit Hill High School.
Jeannie worked in the local garment industry for many years and last worked as a waitress for the former Dinner Bell, Nesquehoning.
She was a member of the former SS. Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church, Lansford, and a current member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill.
Surviving are two sons, Joseph, and his wife, Terri, of Summit Hill, and John of Lansford; a brother, James Campo of Summit Hill; a sister, Marguerite, wife of Fred Cerimele of Nesquehoning; five grandchildren, Steph-anie, Erica, Andrew, Gino and Colette; six great-grandchildren, Gia, Serenity, Paige, Matthew, Sarah and Ariabella; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Fr. Richard; and two sisters, Mary Lowry and Joanne Bauer.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill. Interment, Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Call 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Contributions in her name may be made to St. Joseph's Parish or the , 33 W. Ridge St., Lansford. Arrangements by Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, Summit Hill. Online condolences may be signed at www.parambofh.com.
Published in Times News on July 30, 2019
