Regina Ruslavage
Regina Ruslavage
Regina Ruslavage, of Center Street Nesquehoning, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Luke's Bethlehem after a sudden illness at the age of 53.
Born Tuesday, Nov. 1, 1966, in Coal-
dale, the daughter of the late Gordon Ruslavage and Pauline (Zorochin) Gould.
Surviving are a daughter, Brianna Picht, and her companion Ryan Mesh, of Summit Hill; son, Kyle Picht, and his wife Brittany, of Texas; fiancé, Gerald Cashman, with whom she resided; sisters, Deborah Pogwist, wife of Richard "Monk", of Lansford, Paula Gottschall of Reading, Patricia Gildea, wife of Joe, of Lansford, Monica Conrad, wife of John, of Boyertown, and Maria Ruslavage of Lansford; aunt, Irene Snyder, wife of Ken, of Whitehall; many nieces and nephews.
A 1984 graduate of Panther Valley High School, Regina matriculated and graduated from the Allentown School of Business.
For the past 30 years she has worked for the former KME of Nesquehoning, now REV Group. Regina was an integral cog for the corporation. She did driver certification, licensing, titles, bonding and notary work for the new firetrucks.
Regina was often found hanging out by the pool or spending time at the lake. Regina enjoyed shopping, planting flowers and the companionship of her dog Wyatt. She will be deeply missed.
Service: A private celebration of Regina's life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. The family will receive friends publicly from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Face masks are requires and occupancy limits will be adhered to.
Please make a donation in her memory to a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Times News on Aug. 3, 2020.
