Mrs. Rena M. Fia

Mrs. Rena M. Fia, 82, formerly of Lehighton and Danielsville, quietly passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in the Gracedale Nursing Home, Upper Nazareth Township. She was the widow of Angelo J. Fia.

Prior to retiring, she was a sewing machine operator for various mills in the region.

Born in Stonewall County, TX, she was a daughter of the late Oscar and Lillie (Gober) Corzine.

She was a 1955 graduate of Old Glory High School in Texas.

Rena served as an officer and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

Survivors: She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Tammy Tartar, and her husband, Joseph III, of Lehighton; five grandchildren, Kristen Cremeens and husband, Michael, and Joseph Tartar IV, and his wife, Desiree, both of Lehighton, Melissa Tartar and fiancé, Peter Balletta, of Whitehall, and Jason and John Mohry; six great-grandchildren, Connor, Aiden, Lila, Aubrey, Joseph V and Mila; a daughter-in-law, Rita Reph of Danielsville; and nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by her former husband, Arnold P. Reph; a son, Arnold C. "Carl" Reph; a granddaughter, Laura M. Reph; and three siblings, Faye Alexander, J.F. Corzine and Lewis Corzine.

Service: A private graveside service was held at the convenience of the family. The George G. Bensing Funeral Home, Moorestown-Bath, was in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Carbon Co. Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th St., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.





