Rena O. Exner

Rena O. Exner Obituary
Mrs. Rena O. Exner
Mrs. Rena O. Exner, 82, of Lehighton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Ronald C. Exner for 61 years.
She was the office manager for Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton, for many years until retiring, and previously was a legal secretary for attorney Edward Vermillion.
Born on July 16, 1937, in Kresgeville, she was a daughter of the late Jerry A. and Eleanor C. (Smith) Shupp.
She was a 1955 graduate of Lehighton Area High School.
Following high school, Rena served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-58.
She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lehighton; the WELCA; a member and past treasurer of the Lehighton Women Club; a volunteer for Meals on Wheels; and a former Girl Scout leader.
Rena was an avid reader and loved collecting pigs.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Jay, husband of Sharon, of Bethlehem; two daughters, Beth, wife of Michael Steigerwalt of Lehighton, and Amy, wife of Jason Coder of Bellefonte; a sister, Lynn Wilson of Florence, AL; four grandchildren, Derrick Steigerwalt, husband of Viktoriya Lupareva, Chris Steigerwalt, husband of Tiffany, Sean Steigerwalt and Ray Lenhart, husband of Ashley; and six great-grandchildren, Landan, Brielle, Sophie, Sawyer and William Steigerwalt and Mila Lenhart.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Thomas Shupp; and a sister, Jill Keneston.
Service: Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Third and Iron streets, Lehighton, with the Rev. Nancy Moore officiating. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the St. Luke's Hospice House, 2455 Black River Rd., Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences can be offered at www.schaefferfunerals.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 23, 2019
