Renee J. Miller

Renee J. Miller, 79, formerly of West Penn Township, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Rockville Nursing Home in Rockville, Maryland, where she had been a guest..

Born Wednesday, Jan. 24, 1940, in Coaldale, and raised in Tamaqua, she was the daughter of the late Albert "Sal" and Clara M. (Schaffer) Yarish.

Renee was also predeceased by her husband, Warren C. Miller, on Sept. 10, 2005; an infant daughter; and a brother, Albert W. "Sal" Yarish.

Surviving are sons Eric W. Miller, and his wife, Susan, of Collegeville, and Kurt W. Miller of Rockville, Md.; and grandchildren Lillian, Owen, Zen and Kira.

A graduate of Tamaqua High School and McCann School of Business, Renee worked at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown, was a homemaker, and took several part-time retail jobs over the years.

While living in New Ringgold, she was a longtime member of Zion Stone Church of West Penn Township. Renee enjoyed crafts, including crochet, ceramics and sewing.

Service: A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019, from the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2066 West Penn Pike New Ringgold. Friends may call from 5:30 p.m. until time of services. The Rev. Russell Campbell to officiate. Private interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Memorials in Renee's name to: Zion Stone Church of West Penn Township, 11 Cemetery Road, New Ringgold, PA 17960. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Renee, visit

Published in Times News on Mar. 20, 2019