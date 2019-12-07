Home

Renee Kunkel
Renee Kunkle, 52, of Pottsville, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Potts-
ville.
Born in Schuylkill County, she was prede-
ceased by her husband, Stephen J. Kunkel; mother, Marie (Casey), wife of Gerald Mistal; father, Charles Kohlmeir, and his wife Barbara; and a brother, Thomas Kohl-
meir.
Renee is survived by daughters, Lyndsey Kunkel and Kelsey J. Parrish, both of Tamaqua; grandchildren, Owen and Olivia; brothers, Charles "Chuck" Kohlmeir, John Kohlmeir and his companion, Chrissy Trovinger, Gerald Mistal and his wife, Amy, and Kevin Kohlmeir and his wife, Jennifer; companion, Joe Pinnelle; and many nieces.
Renee was a graduate of Tamaqua High School. She worked at Tommy's Restaurant in Tamaqua for many years.
Service: A celebration of Renee's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua. Friends may call from 5:30 until 7 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 7, 2019
