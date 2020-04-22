Home

Reta Mae Smith


1933 - 2020
Reta Mae Smith Obituary
Mrs. Reta Mae
Bailey
Mrs. Reta Mae "Sis" Bailey, 86, of McKeansburg, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, in the Seton Manor, Orwigsburg. She was the widow of Lloyd C. "Buck" Bailey. They were married on Jan. 27, 1951.
She was a home-maker for many years and a waitress for over 40 years at the former Brady's Seafood, McKeansburg.
Born in Brockton on May 13, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Harvey E. and Eva V. (Troutman) Smith.
She was a member of Christ Church, McKeans-burg, and a Past Noble Grand of Lady Harmony, Rebekah Lodge No. 86.
Surviving are two sons Bruce L., husband of Diane, of Schuylkill Haven, and Charles H., husband of Laura, of Tamaqua; three by grandchildren, Ryan L. Bailey, and his fiancée, Teena Marsh, Justin C. Bailey, husband of Kate, and Ashley L., wife of Stephen Pliska; and five great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kenny, Evan, Isaac and Thea.
She was also preceded in death by an infant son; a grandson, John L. Bailey; an infant brother, Paul Smith; and a brother, Harvey Smith.
Service: Private funeral services are being handled by the Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Orwigsburg. Interment, Drehersville Evangelical Cemetery.
Published in Times News on Apr. 22, 2020
