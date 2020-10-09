Reuben A.Kunkle Jr.Reuben A. "Junior" Kunkle Jr., 91, of Palmerton, formerly of Franklin Township, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home.Born June 12, 1929 in Slatington, he was a son of the late Reuben A. and Margaret (Jones) Kunkle Sr., and husband of the late Josephine A. "Honey" (Creitz) Kunkle.He was a bookkeeper and salesman at Eckman Lumber, Lehighton, for 32 years, and at Bangor Lumber for 12 years, before retiring in 1991.He was a lifetime member of the former St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Weissport, where he served on the church council for 44 years. He was a member of Jacob's United Church of Christ, Weissport. He also served on the Lehighton School Board for four years, where he served as a secretary/treasurer for one year.Junior was a scorekeeper for various local baseball teams for over 50 years and was a volunteer financial secretary for the Lehigh Gap Nature Center.Survivors: Sons, William C., and wife Cindy Kunkle, of Lehighton, and Danny R., and wife Lee Kunkle, of Walnutport; grandsons, Brian, Brad and Brent; great-grandchildren, Gaby, Bryson, Faryn, Ellie, Asher, and Ike.He was predeceased by a brother, William L. Kunkle.Services: Arrangements are by the Miller Funeral Home, Lehighton, and will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at:Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh Gap Nature Center, 8844 Paint Mill Road, Slatington, PA 18080.