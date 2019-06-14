Reuben Counterman

Reuben Counterman, 66, of Lansford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in his home. He was the loving companion of Sharron Lamp for over 35 years.

He was a dishwasher at the former Seafood Shanty, Allentown, for several years.

Born in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Grover Counterman and the late Sarah (Green) Counterman.

Surviving in addition to his companion are a daughter, Stephanie Counterman of Warren County; two brothers, Stewart and Albert, both of Lehighton; two sisters, Denise Smale of Bowmanstown and Diane Lowry of Palmerton; nine nieces, Kathy Mertz, Carrie, Mary, Tammy, Paula, Jen, Kate, Rachel and Desiree; five nephews, Keith, Stuart Jr., Joseph, Joe and Michael; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his late wife, Colleen (Williams) Counterman; and three brothers, Walter, James and Richard.

Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Rt. 209, Brodheadsville, with Chaplain Scott Sobare officiating. Interment, Dotters Corner Cemetery, Kunkletown. Call 10-11 a.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kresge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 25, Brodheadsville, PA 18322. www.kresgefuneralhome.com.