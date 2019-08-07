|
Richard A.
Graver Sr.
Richard A. Graver Sr., 81, of Owl Creek Road, Lehighton, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.
Born in Towamensing Township, he was a son of the late Lafayette F. and Beatrice (Brown) Graver.
He was a 1956 graduate of Palmerton Area High School.
He had served in the U.S. Air Force for four years before returning home to own and operate Graver's Orchards in Towamensing Township. He also worked at Kriss Pines.
Richard loved being a hard working farmer. He delivered his produce to local grocery stores and also to many homes on his route.
He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Big Creek.
He was also a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Association.
Richard is survived by his three sons, Richard A. Graver Jr., Leroy H. Graver and Ryan E. Graver, all of Lehighton; sisters, Dorothy, wife of Donald Strohl, of Aquashicola, and Monica Johnson of Lehighton. brother, Wayne Graver, and wife Donna, of Lehighton; grandchildren, Amy Graver, Richard A. Graver III, Nathan Graver and Skyler Graver; great-grandchildren, William and Olivia, also Theresa Serfass, who worked at the farm for 35 years and was a companion for many years.
He was predeceased by brothers, Lafayette Jr., Raymond, Ronald; and a sister, Gloria Anthony.
Services: will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Big Creek, 414 Old Mill Road, Franklin Township, with the Rev. James Robinson officiating. Viewing 9-11 a.m. at the church. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Paul's Union Cemetery, adjacent to the church. The Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, Jim Thorpe, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Times News on Aug. 7, 2019