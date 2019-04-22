Richard A.

Knappen-berger

Richard A. Knappenberger, 79, of Walnutport, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Palmerton Campus. He was the husband of

Gail F. (Hontz) Knappenberger. They were married on June 13, 1959.

He was emplo-yed by Mack Trucks for 31 years, working on the assembly line, and previously had worked briefly for Western Electric.

Born on July 20, 1939, in Walnutport, he was a son of the late Wilson and Dorothy (Greenzweig) Knappenberger.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-1960.

Richard was a member of the Diamond Fire Co., Walnutport; a life member of the Bowmanstown Rod & Gun Club; and a former Little League Baseball coach.

Surviving in addition to his widow are two daughters, Sheryl, wife of Robert Merkel of Forest Inn, and Terry, wife of Mark Stout of Palmerton; five grandchildren, Jason, Robert, Trese, Christopher and Jenelle; three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Eli and Easton; two brothers, Allen and Kenneth Knappenberge; and a sister, Carol Sidor.

He was also preceded in death by six siblings, Harold, Donald and Stephen Knappenberger, Joyce Versuk, Eleanor Meixsell and Annabelle Gross.

Service: Private funeral service at convenience of family. Arrangements by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.