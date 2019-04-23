Richard Lathrop

Richard A. Lathrop, 59, of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully Saturday.

Born in Tamaqua, he was a son of the late Paul and Antoinette (Juda) Balogach.

He was a resident of Manhattan, New York, in his earlier years and a resident of Tamaqua for many years.

Surviving are five brothers, Paul Balogach Jr. and Dennis Balogach, and his late wife Debra, both of Tamaqua, Gary Balogach, and his late wife Josephine, of Summit Hill, Glen Balogach, and his wife Debra, of New Ringgold, and Eugene Balogach, and his wife Jessica, of Hazleton; three sisters, Karen (Balogach), wife of Joseph DeAngelo, Antoinette (Balogach), wife of Lon Craigle, and Veronica (Balogach), wife of Todd Wagner; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by husband, Herald Lathrop; three brothers, David, Robert and Michael Balogach and his late wife Patricia; and one sister Diane Balogach.

He was a devoted sports fan who absolutely loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. He enjoyed traveling to Florida and was known for making people laugh wherever he went.

Service: Burial services are being held on Wednesday commencing at 10:30 a.m. at the Leone Funeral Home, 696 Fourth Ave., Brooklyn, New York. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery, 500 25th St., Brooklyn, New York.