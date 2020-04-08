|
Richard C. Becker
Richard C. Becker, 90, of Walnutport, passed away Monday morning, April 6, 2020, at Fellowship Manor. He was the husband of Naomi (Kunkle) Becker, whom he married Sept. 9, 1951.
Born in York County on Jan. 4, 1930, Richard was one of 11 born to the late William G. and Martha L. (Bartlet) Becker.
He worked for H.S. Campbell Org. in Bethlehem until 1966. He then went into the real estate business and became owner/operator of Becker Homes Sales/Services and Communities in Walnutport.
Richard was a long-time member and head deacon of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and played a vital role in the construction of the new church located in Walnutport. He was a member of Adventist Services & Industries, PMHA, and Board Emeritus of the Blue Mountain Academy of Hamburg.
In addition to his wife Naomi, Richard is survived by a son, Carl Becker, and wife Linda, of Walnutport; son-in-law, Darrel Hutchinson of Walnutport; grandchildren, David Becker, and wife Susan, Sandra, and husband Bryce Bowman, Brian Becker, and fiancé Cassie, and Stacey, and husband Alex Rodriguez; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Virginia Roberts, Mary Reppert, Robert, and wife Jean Becker, Edna, and husband Bob Halstead, and Connie Donnelly.
Richard was predeceased by a daughter, Jean D. Hutchinson; and siblings, William, Allison, Daniel, John and Ronald Becker.
Service: Although services will be private, family and friends are invited to watch live at 11 a.m., Friday, April 10, at www.facebook.com/hardingfuneral/
Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name can be made to Blue Mountain Academy, (Worthy Student Fund), 2363 Mountain Road, Hamburg, PA 19526.
Published in Times News on Apr. 8, 2020