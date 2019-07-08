Richard C. Rehatchek

Richard C. Rehatchek, 80, of Coaldale, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 4, 2019, in Weatherwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Weatherly.

Born in Coaldale, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Harvilla) Rehatchek.

He was employed as a grinder for Stanley Vidmar in Allentown for 30 years. He was also an assistant manager for the former JJ Newberry's in Lansford.

He was a United States Army veteran. He was of the Catholic Faith.

Richard attended many Nascar races and ran many bus trips to see the Philadelphia Eagles games. He was also a member of the Coaldale VFW Post 6982.

He will be deeply missed by his family and his furry friend, Jeffery.

Surviving are a sister, Patricia Orsulak with whom he resided in Coaldale; a niece, Lori Dacey; a nephew, John Orsulak; great nieces and nephews, Christina, Olivia and Emma Dacey and Cody and Morgan Orsulak.

He was also preceded in death by brothers, Daniel and Tommy.

Service: A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. in SS. Cryil and Methodius Cemetery, Nesquehoning, with the Rev. Allen Hoffa officiating. A military service will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in his name to the Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St, Nesquehoning, PA 18240. The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home, Nesquehoning, is ni charge of arrangements. Online condolences at

