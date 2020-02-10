Home

Richard Clair Walck Jr. Obituary
Richard Clair
Walck Jr.
Richard Clair Walck Jr., 63, of Lansford, entered into eternal rest suddenly on Feb. 6, 2020, in St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. He was the husband of Dianne (Hajcak) Walck.
Born in Lehighton, he was the son of the late Richard C. Walck Sr. and Ruth (Wassmer) Andrews of Lehighton.
Service: A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Sverchek-Blazosky Funeral Home, Lansford. Call 9-10 a.m. More information can be found at www.blazoskyfh.com.
Published in Times News on Feb. 10, 2020
