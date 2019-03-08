Richard D. Beers Jr.

Richard D. "Smokey" Beers Jr., 81, of Penn Forest Township, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 6. He was the husband of Barbara (Koons) Beers. They would have celebrated 49 years of marriage in April.

Born in Penn Forest Township, he was a son of the late Richard Sr. and Myrtle (Meckes) Beers.

He was a heavy equipment operator for most of his life, working most recently for Penn Forest Township.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Jim Thorpe. Smokey loved his family and enjoyed working.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Kelly McHugh, Richard Beers III, and wife Veronica, Susan, wife of Scott Ennis, Jenny Beers, and her significant other Sean Sterling; grandchildren, Trisha, Patrick, Conner, Ian, Nikki, Cloey, Aidan, Seth and Lily; great-grandchildren, Arianna, and Leland; three sisters, two brothers, many nieces and nephews, and his dog Skittles.

He was predeceased by 10 siblings.

Service: Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday March 12, in Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Church Road, Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. John P. Hassler officiating. Call 6-8 p.m. Monday March 11, at the Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, and 9-10 a.m. in the church. Interment at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be sent to the , Po Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Published in Times News on Mar. 8, 2019