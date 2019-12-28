Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kissinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Kissinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Kissinger Obituary
Richard D. Kissinger
Richard D. Kissinger, 78, of Pine Hill Road, New Ringgold, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at home.
Born Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1941 in Cress-
ona, he was the son of the late William and Carrie (Sterner) Kissinger. Richard was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Josephine J. (Lukacik) Kissinger, on Dec. 7, 2005. He was the last of seven siblings.
Surviving are a son, Craig J. Kissinger and his wife, Nancy, of Barnesville.
Richard was a Blue Mountain High School graduate. He retired from Agere Systems of Reading, having worked the majority of his 38 years with the parent company, Western Electric, as a tool and dye maker.
Richard was an ardent Penn State football fan and longtime member of the Nittany Lion Club. And he enjoyed many trips to Disney World with his family.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. in New Ringgold. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park in Tamaqua.
Memorials in his name may be made to: Thon, 227D Hetzel Union Building, University Park, PA 16802.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Richard can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -