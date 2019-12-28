|
|
Richard D. Kissinger
Richard D. Kissinger, 78, of Pine Hill Road, New Ringgold, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at home.
Born Wednesday, Aug. 13, 1941 in Cress-
ona, he was the son of the late William and Carrie (Sterner) Kissinger. Richard was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Josephine J. (Lukacik) Kissinger, on Dec. 7, 2005. He was the last of seven siblings.
Surviving are a son, Craig J. Kissinger and his wife, Nancy, of Barnesville.
Richard was a Blue Mountain High School graduate. He retired from Agere Systems of Reading, having worked the majority of his 38 years with the parent company, Western Electric, as a tool and dye maker.
Richard was an ardent Penn State football fan and longtime member of the Nittany Lion Club. And he enjoyed many trips to Disney World with his family.
Services: A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. in New Ringgold. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park in Tamaqua.
Memorials in his name may be made to: Thon, 227D Hetzel Union Building, University Park, PA 16802.
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Richard can be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Dec. 28, 2019