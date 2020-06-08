Richard D. SmaleRichard D. "Dickie" Smale, 74, of Kunkletown, formerly of Palmerton and Kresgeville, passed away Friday, June 5, in St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill campus.He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the former New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton, and other local businesses for his entire career.He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of VFW Post 314, Lehighton, and a life member of Indian Mountain Rod & Gun Club.He attended Salem United Methodist Church, Danielsville.Born in Kregeville, he was a son of the late Harvey and Erma (Green) Smale, but was raised by the late William and Eva Kreimoyer.Survivors: Nieces, nephews and cousins.He was predeceased by siblings Kermit, Clark, Violet, Arlene and Roseann; and his companion of 30 years, Betty Freeman.Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.