Richard D. Smale
Richard D. "Dickie" Smale, 74, of Kunkletown, formerly of Palmerton and Kresgeville, passed away Friday, June 5, in St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill campus.
He worked as a heavy equipment operator for the former New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton, and other local businesses for his entire career.
He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of VFW Post 314, Lehighton, and a life member of Indian Mountain Rod & Gun Club.
He attended Salem United Methodist Church, Danielsville.
Born in Kregeville, he was a son of the late Harvey and Erma (Green) Smale, but was raised by the late William and Eva Kreimoyer.
Survivors: Nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by siblings Kermit, Clark, Violet, Arlene and Roseann; and his companion of 30 years, Betty Freeman.
Services: Private, at the convenience of family. Arrangements, T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, Palmerton.
Published in Times News on Jun. 8, 2020.