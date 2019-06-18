Richard D. Wentz Sr.

Richard D. Wentz Sr., 74, of Palmerton, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Lehighton. He was the husband of Beverly (Minnich) Wentz for 36 years.

Prior to retiring, he was a member of Steamfitters Local 420 and he and his wife owned and operated Bev & Rick's Bar on Second Street in Lehighton.

Born in Lehighton, he was a son of the late John A. Sr. and Dorothy ( Hay-dt) Sensinger Wentz.

He graduated from high school and served our country with the U.S. Army during the Cuban Missile Crisis and the Vietnam War.

He was a life member of V.F.W. Post 256 and American Legion Post 314, both of Lehighton.

Wentz enjoyed traveling the NASCAR circuit and owned an ARCA car for many years. He also owned and operated a drag car and raced at many NHR events such as Maple Grove, Numedia and Englishtown, N.J.

He enjoyed playing shuffleboard, darts, billiards, bowling, golfing, camping and the casinos.

Surviving in addition to his widow are two children, Cheryl Wentz and Richard Wentz Jr.; two stepchildren, Deanna Deibert and Paul Scitney Jr., and his wife, Gayle; two grandchildren, Matthew Hawk and Dakota Wentz; a stepgrandchild, Hailey Deibert; three great-grandchildren, Isabel Wentz, Allie Hawk and Luna Wentz; two sisters, Gloria Ruch and Gail, wife of Norman Steigerwalt; nieces and nephews, and two very spoiled cats.

He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Richard J. (RJ) Wentz; and a brother, John A. Wentz Jr.

Service: Private funeral service and interment at convenience of family. Arrangements by Ovsak Funeral Home, Lehighton.