Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamar Christ Funeral Home
31 Mahanoy Ave
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-1580
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ernst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Ernst

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard E. Ernst Obituary
Richard E. Ernst
Richard E. Ernst, 59, of Tamaqua passed away April 7, 2019, in his home.
He left behind his wife of 30 years, Brenda (Noll) Ernst; two sons, Richard E. Ernst Jr. of Shenandoah and Andrew S. Ernst at home; four daughters, Heather, wife of Brian Borger, Lehighton, Deina, Sandy and Amber Cords at home; one granddaughter, Jorja Scheipe, St. Clair; brothers, Earl W. Ernst and his wife Debbie, Barnesville, Martin Gayeski and his wife Delphine, Michigan; three sisters, Jean, wife of George Odöefer, Florida, Carol, wife of Ralph Fox, Michigan, and Ellen, wife of David Markovitch, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services: A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 18, at 5 p.m., at the Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown with Major Sharon Whispell officiating. Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Times News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now