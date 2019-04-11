|
|
Richard E. Ernst
Richard E. Ernst, 59, of Tamaqua passed away April 7, 2019, in his home.
He left behind his wife of 30 years, Brenda (Noll) Ernst; two sons, Richard E. Ernst Jr. of Shenandoah and Andrew S. Ernst at home; four daughters, Heather, wife of Brian Borger, Lehighton, Deina, Sandy and Amber Cords at home; one granddaughter, Jorja Scheipe, St. Clair; brothers, Earl W. Ernst and his wife Debbie, Barnesville, Martin Gayeski and his wife Delphine, Michigan; three sisters, Jean, wife of George Odöefer, Florida, Carol, wife of Ralph Fox, Michigan, and Ellen, wife of David Markovitch, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services: A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 18, at 5 p.m., at the Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown with Major Sharon Whispell officiating. Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Times News on Apr. 11, 2019