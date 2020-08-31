Richard E. Young
Richard E. Young, 67, of Pine Top Drive, Lehighton, Franklin Township, died suddenly on Wednesday evening, Aug. 26, 2020, in his home.
He was a machinist for the F.L. Smidth Corp., Bethlehem, formerly the Fuller Co., and Traylor Engineering Co., Bethlehem.
Born in Northampton, he was a son of the late James A. and Lenore E. (Volkert) Young.
He was a 1970 graduate of Lehighton Area High School and the Carbon County Vocational-Technical School, Jim Thorpe.
Surviving are two sons, Richard E. II of Bethlehem and Thomas M. of Putnam, CT; a granddaughter, Evelyn Young; and a niece, Wendy Young-Valentine of Castle Rock, CO.
He was also predeceased by brother, James.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Interment, Gnaden Huetten Cemetery, Fourth Street, Lehighton. Call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 4383, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
.