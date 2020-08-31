1/
Richard E. Young
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E. Young
Richard E. Young, 67, of Pine Top Drive, Lehighton, Franklin Township, died suddenly on Wednesday evening, Aug. 26, 2020, in his home.
He was a machinist for the F.L. Smidth Corp., Bethlehem, formerly the Fuller Co., and Traylor Engineering Co., Bethlehem.
Born in Northampton, he was a son of the late James A. and Lenore E. (Volkert) Young.
He was a 1970 graduate of Lehighton Area High School and the Carbon County Vocational-Technical School, Jim Thorpe.
Surviving are two sons, Richard E. II of Bethlehem and Thomas M. of Putnam, CT; a granddaughter, Evelyn Young; and a niece, Wendy Young-Valentine of Castle Rock, CO.
He was also predeceased by brother, James.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Interment, Gnaden Huetten Cemetery, Fourth Street, Lehighton. Call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 4383, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times News on Aug. 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved