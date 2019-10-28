|
Richard J. Rowe
Richard J. "Buddy" Rowe, 83, of Center Ave., Jim Thorpe, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital, Hamilton Street, Allentown.
He was the husband of Janise E. (Sipple) Rowe.
They had celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on May 27.
Born in Mauch Chunk, he was the son of the late William and Kathryn (Haak) Rowe.
He was a 1954 gr-aduate of Nes-quehon-ing High School.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He was employed at Tarkett Flooring of Fullerton for 44 years before retiring.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church "In the Heights" and was on the choir for many years.
Buddy was known for entertaining with his singing ability and piano playing. He was an avid football fan of Penn State University and the New York Giants.
He was a life member of the Diligent Fire Co. No. 3 of Jim Thorpe and the American Legion Post 470 of Bath.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are sons, Richard Rowe, and wife Ellie, David Rowe, all of Jim Thorpe, Thomas Rowe, and wife Jamie, of Pen Argyl; stepdaughter Lori, wife of Charles Martinelli; stepson, Warren Moll, all of Jim Thorpe; sisters, Madelyn Getz of Albrightsville, and Kathryn, wife of Harold Kroboth, of Jim Thorpe; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Betty L. (Perry) Rowe.
Services: will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Edward F. Melber Funeral Home, 524 Center St., Jim Thorpe, with the Rev. F. Peter Muhr officiating. Viewing 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow with military honors in Packerton Cemetery, Mahoning Township, Lehighton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 319 South Ave., Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.
Published in Times News on Oct. 28, 2019