Richard J. Strausberger Sr.
Richard J. "Dick" Strausberger Sr., 87, of Kresgeville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, at St. Luke's Hospital Sacred Heart Campus in Allentown.
Dick was the loving husband of Blanche (Haydt) Strausberger. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 25.
He was born in Franklin Township, on March 20, 1933, a son of the late George R. and Mamie (Knappenberger) Strausberger.
Dick was the owner/operator of the former Dick's International Sales and Service in Kresgeville and a resident of Kresgeville for over 60 years.
He and his wife, Blanche, were active members of the community. He was a founding member of the Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company and its first president. He and Blanche donated the Veterans Memorial and Historical Society land and structures in Kresgeville to Polk Township. Years ago he was a bus contractor for the Pleasant Valley School District in Brodheadsville. Dick was also a lifetime member of the Towamensing Township Volunteer Fire Company in Trachsville and the Indian Mountain Rod & Gun Club in Kresgeville.
Dick loved and collected antique cars.
We have been blessed with the presence of Dick in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Blanche of Kresgeville; his children, Richard J. Strausberger Jr., and his wife Monica, of Kunkletown; Judith Strausberger of Wyoming; Bruce Strausberger of Lehighton; Brian Strausberger, and his wife Stephanie, of Kunkletown; Brenda Drew, and her husband Keith, of Kunkletown; and Scott Strausberger, and his partner Anthony Villani, of Bethlehem.
He was the loving grandfather to his seven grandchildren who lovingly called him Pap, Jenni Leiby, and her husband Michael, Alyssa Cathers, and her husband Glen, Joseph Strausberger, and his wife Nicole, Jesse Strausberger, and his wife Tiffany, Phillip Koster; Lauren Koster, and her husband David Gardner, Natalie Hungate-Strausberger, 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by a stepson, David Bartholomew; a daughter-in-law, Brenda (Fedor) Strausberger; a brother, George J. Strausberger; and a sister, Shirley A. Conarty.
Service: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Dick will be laid to rest on the family plot at Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Trachsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in loving memory of Richard J. Strausberger Sr. to: Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 174, Kresgeville, PA 18333; R.M. Andrews Memorial Archives, c/o Polk Township, PO Box 137, Kresgeville, PA 18333; or Polk Township Veterans' Memorial Commission, c/o Polk Township, P.O. Box 137, Kresgeville, PA 18333.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Route 209, Gilbert in charge of arrangements. www.gowerfuneralhome.com
.