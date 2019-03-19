Home

Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
(610) 377-1153
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Lehighton
137 Fairview Street
Lehighton, PA 18235
Richard J. Wentz Obituary
Richard J. Wentz
Richard J. "RJ" Wentz, 32, of Lehighton, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton.
He worked at Lowe's in Lehighton.
Born on March 27, 1986, in Allentown, he was a son of Richard D. Wentz and Stephanie (Swartz) Silfies, wife of Robert W. Silfies.
He was a member of the USBC Bowling Association.
RJ was an avid sports fan and loved the Carolina Panthers.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a daughter, Isabel J. Wentz; his companion, Krystle Heintzelman; a sister, Breanna Hoffner; two half-brothers, Dakota Wentz and Matt Hawk; a stepsister, Tiffany Laubach; paternal grandmother, Ruth Wentz; and paternal grandfather, Richard Wentz, all of Lehighton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Interment, Franklin Heights Memorial Park, Lehighton. Call 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon Co. Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Published in Times News on Mar. 19, 2019
