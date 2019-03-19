|
Richard J. Wentz
Richard J. "RJ" Wentz, 32, of Lehighton, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the St. Luke's Hospital, Gnaden Huetten Campus, Lehighton.
He worked at Lowe's in Lehighton.
Born on March 27, 1986, in Allentown, he was a son of Richard D. Wentz and Stephanie (Swartz) Silfies, wife of Robert W. Silfies.
He was a member of the USBC Bowling Association.
RJ was an avid sports fan and loved the Carolina Panthers.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a daughter, Isabel J. Wentz; his companion, Krystle Heintzelman; a sister, Breanna Hoffner; two half-brothers, Dakota Wentz and Matt Hawk; a stepsister, Tiffany Laubach; paternal grandmother, Ruth Wentz; and paternal grandfather, Richard Wentz, all of Lehighton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, Miller Funeral Home, 137 Fairview St., Lehighton. Interment, Franklin Heights Memorial Park, Lehighton. Call 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday and 10-11 a.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the Carbon Co. Animal Shelter, 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, PA 18240. Online condolences can be offered at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times News on Mar. 19, 2019